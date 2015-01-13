After losing ground in the first week of 2015, stocks are falling again.

Near 1:00 pm ET on Monday, the Dow was down about 80 points, the S&P 500 was down 14 points, and the Nasdaq was down 32 points.

The decline stock prices comes as oil prices are tumbling again, with WTI trading below $US47 and hitting fresh lows on Monday.

This most recent slide in oil prices comes after analysts at Goldman Sachs cut their 6-month forecast for WTI to $US39 a barrel.

In stock news, Tiffany is a big loser, falling more than 11% after reporting Holiday quarter sales that fell 1% and cutting its outlook for the full year.

As the market gets back into full swing after the holidays, earnings season is just around the corner, with aluminium giant Alcoa set to report earnings after the market close on Monday, marking the unofficial start to fourth quarter earnings season.

