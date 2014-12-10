Stocks Are Making A Comeback

US stocks are coming back.

After a broad-based sell off earlier this morning, the US stock indexes have come roaring almost all of the way back.

The Nasdaq is leading the move higher moving into positive territory, though the Dow and S&P 500 are still in negative territory, but well off their lows of the day.

Near 2:00 pm ET, the Dow was down 80 points, the S&P 500 was down 5 points, and the Nasdaq was up 17 points.

Earlier, the Dow was down well over 200 points, the S&P 500 was down 25 points, and the Nasdaq was down almost 60 points.

Earlier on Tuesday, an overnight tumble in Shanghai sent markets around the world tumbling, and stocks in Europe and Asia all closed lower on Tuesday.

European markets were also roiled by developments out of Greece, as the presidential election in that country was unexpectedly pulled forward by two months to December 17.

Stocks in Greece fell more than 12% on Tuesday.

In the US, markets were in “risk off” mode early on Tuesday, sending the price of gold higher and the yield on long-dated US Treasury bonds lower.

