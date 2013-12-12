Stocks Are Falling

Sam Ro

U.S. stock market futures spent most of the morning basically going sideways.

But stocks are now selling off early in the trading session.

The Dow’s down 32 points, the S&P 500 is down 4.5 points, and the Nasdaq is down 8.9 points. All of these reflect 0.2% declines.

All of this comes after Washington agreed on a budget deal that would prevent another government shutdown.

Here’s a look at Dow futures via FinViz:

StocksFinViz

