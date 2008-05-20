Futures Down Slightly, Awaiting PPI

U.S. futures down slightly as traders await PPI at 8:30AM ET. Consensus is 0.4% increase vs. 1.1% in March. Reuters:



By 1013 GMT June Dow Jones, Standard & Poor’s 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were all down 0.4 per cent….

The market will also take some direction from producer price data for April at 1230 GMT. Economists expect wholesale inflation to have risen 0.4 per cent, after a 1.1 per cent jump in March, driven by surging food and fuel prices.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.