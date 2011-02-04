U.S. Marines Mission Hindered – Repeal of DADT

San Diego—Last December, the U.S. Senate attained a majority vote on Dec. 18th passing the proposed repeal of the military’s Don’t Ask Don’t Tell (DADT) policy.



The policy was enacted by President Bill Clinton in 1993 as a stipulation to the Uniformed Code of Military Justice. Rather than discharge military service members, the policy accommodated for privacy of sexual preference.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi – a backer of the DADT repeal bill, and Sen. Joe Liberman (D) felt that the policy changes were necessary. Neither Pelosi or Lieberman have ever served in the military.

Sen. John McCain (R) believed that liberal legislation is damaging the U.S. military effectiveness, and the centre for Military Readiness (CMR) is of a similar opinion. McCain did serve during Vietnam as a naval aviator.

With the mounting concerns on national security and the massive cuts to the War efforts to fight terrorism, U.S. Marine sources said that making DADT a priority was a mistake. “The U.S. has higher priorities overseas, and this type of legislation has already started to hamstring mission effectiveness.”

The Marine Corps has long been known as the “Ol’ boy’s gun club” in San Diego, with conservative time-tested values and plenty of thick skin. Liberal policy changes could account for as much as 32 per cent loss to re-enlistments according to a recent survey from CMR.

This would account for many experienced combat vets who represent the fundamentals required to win the fight overseas – imperative to combat effectiveness.

I’d like to think that if we continue to change policies, we might also want to consider mandating military service prior to any political office.

