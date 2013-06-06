US Marines And Syrian Rebels Have More In Common Than You Think [PHOTOS]

Warfighters of every thread, colour, creed and flag have a few commonalities.



Combat is combat, after all, and in quiet moments troops joke around and take care of themselves and their equipment.

In the following you’ll see sometimes an almost mirror image between two worlds that seem so far apart in the minds of many folks: the U.S. Marines and (often Jihadist) rebels in Syria.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.