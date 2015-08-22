Report: A group of US Marines foiled a potential terror attack on a French train

Shots were fired on a Thalys high-speed train between Amsterdam and Paris and three people were injured, the Voix du Nord regional newspaper said on Friday.

“The situation is under control, the travellers are safe. The train stopped and the emergency services are on site,” the Thalys official Twitter account tweeted in response to several online requests for comments.

Man with machine gun in Arras (France) taken down by US Marines, via @FreedomFilmLLC #thalys #arras pic.twitter.com/Rta1Wn1ONG

— John van der Tol (@johnvandertol) August 21, 2015

The Telegraph, citing Voix du Nord, reports that a group of US Marines who happened to be aboard the train foiled the attack. The Marines heard the assailant loading a rifle in the bathroom and were able to subdue him after he wounded three passengers.

No one at the SNCF French railways was immediately available to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

