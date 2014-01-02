This Photo Of The First Person To Buy Legal Weed Is Fantastic

Sean Azzariti was the first to purchase legal marijuana in Colorado, reports USA Today.

That makes the U.S. Marine and Iraq War veteran the first official recreational consumer of legal weed.

This AP photo of him smiling as he pays is fantastic:

Assariti publicly lobbied for legalization of marijuana in order to help vets cope with Post Traumatic Stress. Cannabis has shown to help vets who suffer from states of hypervigilance.

From USA Today:

Azzariti, who served six years in the Marine Corps and two tours in Iraq, doled out about $US60 at 3D Cannabis Center for an eighth of an ounce of “Bubba Kush” and a pot-laden truffle. “Thanks so much,” he said to the cashier.

Active duty Marines are regularly tested for the active substance in Marijuana — the chemical THC — as well as other drugs. The other services all have similar programs.

Currently, active duty service members who suffer from PTSD are able to receive standard prescriptions from psychologists — marijuana is unlikely to be an option any time soon.

Colorado legalized recreational sale of marijuana January 1, 2014. The drug will be regulated much like alcohol, with laws regarding age and public consumption.

