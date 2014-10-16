The US Marine And Korean Army Bands Had An Awesome Drum Battle

A competition between the U.S. Marine Band out of Okinawa, Japan and the Republic of Korea Army Band was luckily captured on video.

Filmed in the parking lot at the 2014 Gyeryong Military Culture Festival, the two bands faced-off against each other with some pretty awesome drum battles as a crowd looked on. It’s obviously a friendly match — South Korea and the US are allies — but the video certainly shows where music can break through a language barrier.

The Marines are based in Okinawa, Japan with III Marine Expeditionary Force. You can decide for yourself who wins this one, but the Marine band leader graciously called it a tie.

It’s pretty cool to watch. Check it out:

