Here's A US Marine Killing A Chicken With His Teeth

This intense photo shows a U.S. Marine killing a chicken with his teeth in the joint-military exercise Cobra Gold.

Cobra Gold, an annual military exercise that started in 1982 with joint operations between Thailand and the United States, has grown into the largest joint-military exercise in Southeast Asia.

A major component of Cobra Gold is training for jungle survival. U.S. Marines receive training in tactics such as killing chickens and drinking snake blood from Thai Navy officers. The goal is to teach Marines how to survive if they become lost in the wilderness without supplies.

Cobra Gold 2014, completed in February, hosted the militaries of seven countries: Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and the United States.

