US Marine And His Family Kidnapped In Mexico

The F.B.I. is searching for clues and calling on the public’s help to track down a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who was kidnapped in Mexico.



Torres went missing in La Barranca, Tamaulipas, Mexico, on May 14, according to a statement from the F.B.I.

The Bureau report says that the Iraq War veteran went to visit his father’s ranch just across the border from Texas.

Torres’ sister told a Texas newspaper that the family thought the kidnapping was related to drug cartels operating in the area that have been trying to gain control of the family’s land.

She said she got a call from a cousin in Mexico just moments after gunmen sped away in a white truck, carrying her brother, father, and uncle.

Torres recently got out of the Marine Corps. While on active-duty, safety restrictions prevented him from travelling to Mexico.

A Facebook group dedicated to helping find Torres, “Get Our Brother Back,” had more than 5,000 members at the time of this post.

Torres reportedly has two children, ages 3 and 4.

