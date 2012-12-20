This US Marine Has Decided To Stand Guard At His Kids' Public School

Photo: via WSMV Channel 4

There were many obvious, knee-jerk reactions following the Sandy Hook massacre that took 26 people’s lives.Guns. Godlessness. Video games. Violence in Hollywood. A lack of love. Mental health.



Amid the chorus of voices hurling blame, one former Marine decided to actually do something.

So Staff Sgt. Jordan Pritchard pulled his uniform and boots on, dropped his kids off at school, then turned around and stood guard in front of that school, as reported by Nashville’s local channel 4 WSMV.

“Suspicious activity, people hiding things under their coats,” said Pritchard.

The uniform is actually not supposed to be worn in public, per Marine Corps grooming and dress standards, but drastic times call for drastic measures, and no one yet has told Pritchard, who’s unarmed, what he’s doing is wrong.

“What this uniform represents, the hope that it gives to people, is larger than any weapon that I would ever need,” said Pritchard.

Pritchard highlights what many have called the most practical application of security, rather than a ban on guns or high capacity magazines, an actual security presence. Coupled with the possibility of trained armed guards or on-duty police officers (as there is at my high school alma mater), there have also been calls for a more comprehensive, multi-leveled security option for schools.

Until then, at least one Marine will make sure those in his school have an added layer of security.

“I just want to give people hope,” said Pritchard.

There are two local video stories of Pritchard, one here and one here. I encourage our readers to watch both.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.