These US Maps Put The Devastating Syrian Refugee Crisis Into Perspective

The humanitarian crisis in Syria is getting worse by the day.

About 2.1 million Syrians have fled the country and another five million Syrians are now refugees in their own country — meanwhile, the 31-month conflict grinds on as a military stalemate.

Al Jazeera created an interactive page that draws on U.S. Census data to illustrate, accounting for population density, how this type of human exodus would fit into various parts of America.

Here’s New York:

An area where the population is not as dense provides a different perspective of the huge scope of the problem. As you can see, the refugees that are under 18 would be able to fill South Dakota and Nebraska:

Now back to Syria’s borders for a moment. There are more than

805,000total refugees in Lebanon,

540,000in Jordan, and

500,000in Turkey.

Within the country, a terrifying polio outbreak has occurred for the first time since 1999 and Josh Rogin of the Daily Beast reports that the U.N. is preparing for it to spread.

An independent Syrian adviser to aid

recently told Anne Barnard of The New York Timesthat Syria “will be reduced to the bottom of the development ladder, along with countries like Somalia and Yemen,” if the war continues for another year (

it most likely will).

Which should provide food for thought for the policymakers and thinkers in the nation’s capital:

Al Jazeera has a bunch of them, and it’s fascinating to see just how overwhelming the crisis has become in relation to various parts of the U.S.

