Manufacturing Data Predicts Strong 4-6% U.S. GDP Growth

Regardless of the potential risks facing the world economy right now, the U.S. manufacturing expansion remains extremely strong. The latest ISM manufacturing data fell slightly, but from an extremely high level and remains strong. The current level suggests U.S. 2Q GDP growth of 4-6% according to Calafia Beach Pundit:



CBP:

As the above charts suggests, based on past relationships between this index and the growth of GDP, second quarter GDP growth is likely to be stronger than the 3% registered in the first quarter. Indeed, second quarter growth could be in the range of 4-6% if the past is any guide.

Note that JP Morgan’s global manufacturing index, the Global PMI, also remains firmly in expansionary territory:

All segments of the Global PMI are comfortably expanding (above 50):

Thus global manufacturing activity, inclusive of the U.S., is still growing healthily. The pace of growth is slowing, but this was the expected case for 2010, ie. that growth rates would be strongest at the beginning of the year, and then decline through the year, resulting in decent full-year global GDP growth of about 4%+.

The U.S. itself has only been expected to grow by about 3% for 2010, factoring in a slow-down from the end of last year. With the S&P 500 at a similar price level as in December of 2003, yet with a far larger U.S. economy behind it than existed back then (~$14.3 trillion vs. $10.9 trillion back then), even meager U.S. GDP growth isn’t too bad from an equity investor’s perspective.

Europe/China slow-down risk factors exist, but so far the global recovery is still proceeding. This should be factored into the pessimism we’re being hit with these days.

