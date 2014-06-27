US Makes 2 Big Lineup Changes For Germany Game

The lineups for the U.S.-Germany game are in, and Jurgen Klinsmann has made two significant changes.

Omar Gonzalez will start in place of Geoff Cameron in central defence. Brad Davis will start in place of Alejandro Bedoya on the left wing.

The Gonzalez move is the big surprise. While Cameron was at fault in both Portugal goals, he has been generally solid throughout the tournament, and he’s considered much more reliable than Gonzalez.

Davis is a winger who specialises in crossing the ball on set pieces.

The starting lineup for the U.S.: Tim Howard, Fabian Johnson, Omar Gonzalez, Matt Besler, DeMarcus Beasley, Graham Zusi, Kyle Beckerman, Jermaine Jones, Michael Bradley, Brad Davis, Clint Dempsey.

Here’s how they will set up.

