The US will reportedly set its highest travel alert level for every country in the world as governments seek to contain the coronavirus outbreak

The US State Department will soon issue a blanket “Level 4” travel advisory – the highest-level warning – covering all international travel, according to a new report from Politico.

The unprecedented move comes as countries try to contain the novel coronavirus.

As airlines cancel flights and countries further restrict travel and border crossings, there’s a risk of international travellers getting stranded abroad.

The US State Department will soon issue its highest-level travel warning for every country, essentially warning against any travel abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic, Politico reported on Thursday.

According to the report, a blanket “Level 4” travel advisory will be applied to all international travel, meaning Americans abroad will be advised to return to the US as quickly as possible or prepare to shelter in place.

Under the State Department’s advisory system, Level 4 is “do not travel.” While it is not necessarily a legal prohibition, it is considered a stringent warning of life-threatening hazards and is typically reserved for war zones and countries with uncontained dangerous situations, like disease outbreaks or financial collapse.

The department says a Level 4 advisory means that “during an emergency, the U.S. government may have very limited ability to provide assistance.” As of Thursday afternoon, about 16 countries had Level 4 advisories, including Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Iran, and China.

The State Department did not immediately return a request for comment, but Politico reported that two department officials “confirmed the pending advisory.”

