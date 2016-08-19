Watch a US-led coalition airstrike wipe out an ISIS fighting position in northern Syria

US-led coalition airstrikes in Iraq and Syria continued throughout July as a part of Operation Inherent Resolve, with bombing runs taking place in northern Syria in the run up to the liberation of Manjib by Arab and Kurdish forces.

The GIF below shows a July 21 airstrike on an ISIS fighting position near Manjib.



Anti-ISIS forces liberated Manjib in mid-August, after a protracted fight in and around the town.

According to an August report verified by Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, ISIS had kidnapped fleeing residents of the town, using them as human shields as the terrorist group retreated from Manjib to Jarabulus in an effort to slow the advance of SDF soldiers.

After Manjib’s liberation, Syrians gathered in the streets to celebrate ISIS’ retreat.

See the full video of the airstrike below:



