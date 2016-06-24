Watch US-led airstrikes cripple a strategic ISIS location

The US military has released a video that shows the anti-ISIS coalition eliminating an ISIS weigh station near Qayyarah, Iraq.

The strikes occurred on June 11 as part of the anti-ISIS coalitions efforts at eliminating ISIS’s abilities to carry out terrorist attacks across the world and hold territory in Iraq and Syria.

US Central Command notes that the strikes in Qayyarah were part of a larger series of attacks against the terrorist group throughout Iraq and Syria. In addition to destroying the weigh station, the coalition also hit ISIS oil well heads and tactical fighting positions in Syria, as well as striking ISIS bunkers, car bomb factories, artillery, and tactical units throughout Iraq.

You can watch the strike on the ISIS weigh station below:



