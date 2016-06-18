Watch US-led airstrikes destroy ISIS's deadliest weapons

Recent footage released from the Combined Joint Task Force’s Operation Inherent Resolve shows precise airstrikes obliterating ISIS vehicle borne improvised explosive devices, assault vehicles, and munitions depots.

Together, these explosives and vehicles represent some of ISIS’ deadliest weapons, which they have used to terrorize civilians and governments alike.

The precision airstrikes shown in the clips below show just one of the multiple ways that the US-led coalition against ISIS is taking the fight to the terror group from the air and land in Iraq and Syria.

Here an airstrike destroys an ISIS bulldozer VBIED near Fallujah, Iraq:

Here an airstrike destroys an ISIS “technical” or an improvised fighting vehicle near Hit, Iraq:

Here an airstrike destroys an ISIS rocket depot near Mar’a Syria:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.