US-led airstrikes blew up an ISIS car bomb factory near Mosul

US-led coalition airstrikes against the Islamic State (aka ISIS, ISIL, and Daesh) on Wednesday destroyed two “significant

VBIED [Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device] production facilities” near Mosul, Iraq.

VBIEDs are essentially car bombs and are one of ISIS’s deadliest weapons.

According to Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, ISIS controls about 2,300 armoured US Humvees and converts them into VBIEDs.

More US made Humvees captured by ISIS in #Mosul. They’re working fine. Already transferred 2 ISIS territory in Syria pic.twitter.com/TpZsnYmqdN — Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) June 10, 2014

US Central Command said Wednesday that the production facilities destroyed in the airstrike “contributed to the VBIED network fuelling ISIL’s terrorist activities in the region.

“We will continue to systematically target and attack the Daesh VBIED network to increase security for the Iraqi Security Forces and the Iraqi population,” said Col. Christopher Garver, Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve public affairs officer.

Earlier this month, airstrikes against ISIS obliterated a key supply hub near the Iraqi city of Ramadi — a stadium stocked with “homemade explosives, weapons and ammunition as well as VBIED [Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device] components.”

Here’s an aerial view of the strike:

Here is the full video:

