US-led airstrikes blew up an ISIS car bomb factory near Mosul

Amanda Macias, Jeremy Bender
Isis centcom strikeCombined Joint Task Force/Amanda Macias/Business Insider

US-led coalition airstrikes against the Islamic State (aka ISIS, ISIL, and Daesh) on Wednesday destroyed two “significant 
VBIED [Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device] production facilities” near Mosul, Iraq.

VBIEDs are essentially car bombs and are one of ISIS’s deadliest weapons.
According to Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, ISIS controls about 2,300 armoured US Humvees and converts them into VBIEDs.

US Central Command said Wednesday that the production facilities destroyed in the airstrike “contributed to the VBIED network fuelling ISIL’s terrorist activities in the region.

“We will continue to systematically target and attack the Daesh VBIED network to increase security for the Iraqi Security Forces and the Iraqi population,” said Col. Christopher Garver, Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve public affairs officer.

Earlier this month, airstrikes against ISIS obliterated a key supply hub near the Iraqi city of Ramadi — a stadium stocked with “homemade explosives, weapons and ammunition as well as VBIED [Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device] components.”

Here’s an aerial view of the strike:

ISIS gif strikePlay GIFCombined Joint Task Force/Amanda Macias/Business Insider

Here is the full video:

