Watch US-led airstrikes annihilate an ISIS defensive position

The US military has released a video that showcases the anti-ISIS coalition obliterating an ISIS defensive fighting position near to Fallujah, Iraq.

The airstrikes were conducted on April 24 and were part of a larger operation by the anti-ISIS coalition on that day. Altogether, on that day, the anti-ISIS coalition conducted 3 strikes in Syria and 11 in Iraq against the militant group.

US Central Command notes that the airstrikes in Fallujah targeted a wide range of targets. In addition to the defensive position, the strikes also destroyed three ISIS tactical units, an ISIS staging area, three fighting positions, two mortar positions, a bulldozer, a front end loader, and three bed down locations

Other strikes in Syria and Iraq on the same day destroyed supply caches, additional tactical units, and a tunnel system. However, the vast majority of the strikes were directed against ISIS in Iraq, particularly in Fallujah.

The following GIF shows the airstrike that destroyed ISIS’s weapon cache in Fallujah:



via GIPHY

You can watch the entire strike below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: This air base in Qatar carries out American airstrikes in Iraq and Syria



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.