Watch a US-led airstrike obliterate an ISIS fighting position near the terror group's capital city

As fighting in the western Syrian city of Aleppo appears to be coming to an end in favour of Bashar Assad, US airstrikes against ISIS forces in the eastern part of the country have continued.

In a November 28 strike, coalition bombers took out an ISIS fighting position near Ayn Isa, a town north of of Raqqa, the city that has become the terror group’s capital. You can see a clip of the strike below.



November 28 saw three coalition airstrikes near Ayn Isa. Four fighting positions were targeted, as well as three ISIS tactical units and a mortar system.

While fighting has raged in Aleppo, operations against Raqqa have been stalled.

Kurdish militants’ efforts to retake Raqqa have largely bogged down, though days prior to the November 28 strike, coalition air forces wiped out an ISIS training camp near the city.

US-led airstrikes continue to hit ISIS’ oil infrastructure in Syria.

A December 8 strike near the Palmyra in the center of the country destroyed 168 oil-tanker trucks belonging to the terror group, reportedly wiping out $2 million in revenue.

You can see the full video of the November 28 strike below.



