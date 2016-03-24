Watch a US-led precision airstrike annihilate one of ISIS's concealed positions

The US military has released footage showing the US-led anti-ISIS coalition annihilating a concealed ISIS position near Sinjar, Iraq.

The airstrike was conducted on March 13 and was part of a string of strikes against the militant group throughout Iraq and Syria. In total, the US-led coalition conducted 15 strikes throughout the region on that day hitting targets ranging from ISIS tactical vehicles to bunkers to the concealed mortar position in Sinjar.

US Central Command notes that the strikes were conducted in order “to disrupt terrorist operations and deny safe havens.”

The Defence Department reports that as of March 15, the anti-ISIS coalition has conducted a total of 10,962 strikes throughout the region, with 7,336 strikes having been conducted in Iraq and 3,626 strikes being conducted in Syria.

And, according to the US military, a strike does not mean the release of a single munition. Instead, a a strike refers to “one or more kinetic events that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single, sometimes cumulative effect for that location.”

The following GIF shows the airstrike that destroyed the concealed mortar in Sinjar, Iraq:



via GIPHY

You can watch the full video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.