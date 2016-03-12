Watch a US-led precision airstrike obliterate one of ISIS's most dangerous weapons

The US military has released a video that showcases the US-led anti-ISIS coalition obliterating an ISIS car bomb in Manbij, Syria.

The airstrike were conducted on February 29 and was part of a larger operation by the anti-ISIS coalition on that day. Altogether, on that day, the anti-ISIS coalition conducted 12 strikes in Syria and 15 in Iraq against the militant group.

US Central Command notes that in addition to the strike against the ISIS car bomb, known officially as a vehicle borne improvised explosive device (VBIED), the anti-ISIS coalition also struck an ISIS mortar system in Manbij. The strikes were aimed at disrupting terrorist operations in the area.

VBIEDs are among the most dangerous weapons in ISIS’s inventory. In general, they are advanced enough to produce even macabre amazement in their potential victims. One Baghdad police officer told Der Spiegel that these car bombs “were so sophisticated that they destroyed everything; there was nothing left of the car and nothing to investigate how the explosive charge was assembled.”

Aside from smaller car bombs, ISIS has also perfected the use of multiton truck and Humvee bombs as military weapons. Among the group’s favourite tactics is filling stolen armoured US Humvees with explosives to decimate static defences of the Iraqi Security Forces.

The following GIF shows the airstrike that destroyed ISIS’s VBIED in Manbij:

You can watch the entirety of the strike below.

