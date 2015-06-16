The 25 US law schools that offer the best financial aid

The rising cost of education is no joke. A law degree can put its students into serious debt, while finding a job right after graduation often seems unlikely. That’s why law school applicants are taking financial aid into account more than ever when they decide which programs to apply to and attend.

The online graduate school guide GraduatePrograms.com polled over 10,000 former and current law school students to find out which US schools offer the best financial aid packages and the smoothest application processes.

They rated their schools on a scale from 1-10, 10 being the strongest. The scores were then averaged and ranked to determine the top law schools for financial aid.

