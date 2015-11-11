Alanis Morissette just nailed a 2015 remix of her 90s hit 'Ironic'

Remember Alanis Morissette’s 90’s hit song “Ironic”? Well, US late night TV host James Corden and the singer have just done a 2015 remix of it — and it’s awesome.

From singing about Facebook friends…

To Apple’s latest iPhone.

References to Tinder…

And the rise in popularity of vaporisers…

It’s hilarious.

Here’s a look at the remix in full.

And the original.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.