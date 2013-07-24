7 States Are On The Decline On The Philly Fed's Economic Heat Map

The Philly Fed has released coincident indexes for all 50 states, combining data on payroll employment, hours worked in manufacturing, the unemployment rate, and wage and salary disbursements to paint an economic picture of the country.



In June 2013, the indexes increased in 29 states, decreased in 7 states, and remained stable in 14.

“The trend for each state’s index is set to the trend of its gross domestic product (GDP), so long-term growth in the state’s index matches long-term growth in its GDP,” according to the report.

This map shows the three month change in the Philly Fed indicators. As Bill McBride at Calculated Risk notes, this map was all red during the recession (and all green during the recovery). A few states have dipped back into the red.

