13 charts that tell the inside story of the US job market right now

The labour market is proving to be one of the most resilient sectors of the economy in 2016.
On Friday, we learned that the US economy added an impressive 242,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate was unchanged at an eight-year low of 4.9%.
However, wage growth was disappointing, although that could be because payday — the 15th of the month — fell outside the week of the jobs report survey.
But overall, this pace of jobs growth came even as the crucial services and manufacturing sectors slowed down.
And overall, this report made clear that the labour market is approaching full employment, and that labour-market weakness will simply not points to signs of a looming recession.
The following charts from Deutsche Bank’s economics team highlight the most important labour-market themes of the moment.
The U-6 unemployment rate -- a broader measure that includes workers who are working part-time but want full-time work -- is falling...
...but it's been an unequal recovery across racial lines, and members of Congress have tasked Fed chair Janet Yellen with answering to this imbalance.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.