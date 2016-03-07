13 charts that tell the inside story of the US job market right now

The labour market is proving to be one of the most resilient sectors of the economy in 2016.

On Friday, we learned that the US economy added an impressive 242,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate was unchanged at an eight-year low of 4.9%.

However, wage growth was disappointing, although that could be because payday — the 15th of the month — fell outside the week of the jobs report survey.

But overall, this pace of jobs growth came even as the crucial services and manufacturing sectors slowed down.

And overall, this report made clear that the labour market is approaching full employment, and that labour-market weakness will simply not points to signs of a looming recession.

The following charts from Deutsche Bank’s economics team highlight the most important labour-market themes of the moment.

The last few months have been strong for job gains... Deutsche Bank ...notably in lower-paying industries. Deutsche Bank The pace of job creation is slowing down as the economy approaches full employment... Deutsche Bank ...as the supply of available workers shrinks. Deutsche Bank The U-6 unemployment rate -- a broader measure that includes workers who are working part-time but want full-time work -- is falling... Deutsche Bank ...but it's been an unequal recovery across racial lines, and members of Congress have tasked Fed chair Janet Yellen with answering to this imbalance. FRED Millennials are crushing it. Deutsche Bank Wage growth has been so-so... Deutsche Bank ...but everything small businesses are saying points to higher wages. Deutsche Bank Turnover at companies is soaring, probably reflecting worker confidence. Deutsche Bank Weekly initial jobless claims have run under 300,000 for one year. Deutsche Bank People are re-entering the labour force... Deutsche Bank ...as there's a stampede to come back. Deutsche Bank

