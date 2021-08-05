Search

US Justice Department announces probe into policing practices in Phoenix, Arizona

Azmi Haroun
Phoenix

US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Thursday that the Justice Department is launching a federal investigation into policing practices in Phoenix, Arizona.

In response to the probe, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego released a statement saying that she would “welcome” the investigation, and that “comprehensive reform of policing” has been one of her mayoral priorities.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.