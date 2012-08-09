US Trade Balance Shrinks More Than Expected

Photo: STB

The U.S. trade balance shrank to $42.9 billion in June as exports increased and imports decreased.Economists polled by Bloomberg forecast the U.S. trade gap to shrink to $47.5 billion, from $48.7 billion a month earlier.



June exports of goods and services ($185.0 billion) and exports of goods ($132.8 billion) were the highest on record.

June exports of automotive vehicles, parts, and engines ($12.9 billion) were the highest on record.

