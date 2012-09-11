US Trade Deficit Hits $42 Billion In July

Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
UPDATE:The U.S. trade deficit narrowed from a year earlier but widened from the previous month as both imports and exports declined in July, new data from the Census Bureau shows.
During the month, the country exported some $183.3 billion worth of goods while imports totaled $225.3 billion.
At that rate, the trade deficit declined to $42.0 billion from $45.6 billion a year earlier.
The revised June 2011 report showed a trade deficit of $41.9 billion.
ORIGINAL:
Minutes away from the next big data release of the day: the U.S. Trade Balance.
Economists polled by Bloomberg forecast the trade deficit worsened in July from a month earlier, at -$44.0 billion.
If that holds, it would represent some improvement from the year earlier period.
The report is expected at 8:30 a.m.
