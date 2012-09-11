US Trade Deficit Hits $42 Billion In July

Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

UPDATE:The U.S. trade deficit narrowed from a year earlier but widened from the previous month as both imports and exports declined in July, new data from the Census Bureau shows.



During the month, the country exported some $183.3 billion worth of goods while imports totaled $225.3 billion.

At that rate, the trade deficit declined to $42.0 billion from $45.6 billion a year earlier.

The revised June 2011 report showed a trade deficit of $41.9 billion.

ORIGINAL:

Minutes away from the next big data release of the day: the U.S. Trade Balance.

Economists polled by Bloomberg forecast the trade deficit worsened in July from a month earlier, at -$44.0 billion.

If that holds, it would represent some improvement from the year earlier period.

The report is expected at 8:30 a.m.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.