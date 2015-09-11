It's never taken longer for US businesses to fill a job opening

Not only is the number of job openings in America the highest it’s ever been, but it’s also taking businesses a record amount of time to fill those openings.

According to Dice Holdings’ DHI-DFH Mean Vacancy Duration measure, it took US businesses an average of 29 days to fill a job opening in July.

Dice bases the number using data from the the BLS’s Job Openings & Labour Turnover Survey (JOLTS). A job is filled when someone accepts an offer to take an open position.

“Longer vacancy durations and falling unemployment rates point to a considerable tightening of labour markets in recent months,” said University of Chicago’s Steven Davis. “Wage pressures are likely to intensify if the economy continues along this path.”

This is another piece of good news for the labour market, which is big considering the Fed’s rate hike decision next week will have a lot to do with American jobs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.