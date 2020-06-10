US job openings fell to the lowest in 6 years in April as the coronavirus pandemic slammed the labour market

US job openings fell to 5.05 million in April from a revised 6.01 million in March, a Tuesday report by the Labour Department showed.

At the same time, separations – which include layoffs and quits – slumped to 9.89 million from a record 14.64 million a month earlier.

“Today’s report supports the notion that the labour market has probably already hit the bottom,” Nick Bunker, an economist at Indeed, told Business Insider.

US job openings slumped in April, but total separations eased, signalling that the labour market may be past the worst hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of open positions fell to 5.05 million in April from a revised 6.01 million a month earlier, according to the Labour Department’s Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey, released Tuesday. The median economist forecast was for 5.75 million openings, according to Bloomberg data.

At the same time, separations, which include layoffs and quits, also fell to 9.89 million after reaching a record 14.64 million in March.

“Today’s report supports the notion that the labour market has probably already hit the bottom,” Nick Bunker, an economist at Indeed, told Business Insider. “Layoffs were still extremely elevated in April, but were lower than what we saw for March, particularly for directly affected sectors.”

This means that the “tidal wave” of layoffs looks to be behind the US economy, Bunker said. Following lockdowns that began mid-March to contain the coronavirus, states have been slowly reopening their economies – at the end of May, all 50 states had relaxed at least some of their shutdown restrictions.



And, there are other signs that the labour market has started to recover. The May jobs report showed that the US economy added 2.5 million jobs during the month, and that the unemployment rate declined to 13.3% from 14.7% in April.

The JOLTS report showed that 1.79 million people quit their jobs in April, down from 2.79 million in March. The quits rate – which captures people who quit as a percentage of total employment – fell to 1.4%, the lowest since April 2011. Before the pandemic, the rate was near its highest level ever.

Hires also fell to 3.52 million in April, from 5.11 million in March, and the hires rate fell to a historic low of 2.7%. In April, there were 4.6 unemployed workers for every job opening – a dramatic shift from just a few months ago, when open jobs outnumbered the unemployed.

JOLTS data has a one-month lag from government employment data, but is helpful because it offers different details. The Bureau of Labour Statistics said that it modified JOLTS estimates for April to better reflect the pandemic, and that because of some adjustments the data does not align with the establishment survey.

