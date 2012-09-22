Here's Two Paragraphs That Could Force The US To Get Involved In The Latest China-Japan Spat

Adam Taylor
Submarine China Sea Navy NuclearChinese Navy nuclear-powered submarine sails in the waters off Qingdao, China

Photo: AP

Tensions are running high between China and Japan other a small series of uninhabited islands in the East China Sea, known as the Senkakus in Japan and the Diaoyu in China and Taiwan. You can read more about the history of the island dispute here.What may be especially worrying to American readers is the idea that US troops could get involved if an armed conflict did escalate. Japan is a key US ally, after all, though any kind of military conflict (especially with a military giant and trade ally like China) would clearly not be in US interests.

The key legal document here is the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security from 1960 (you can download a pdf version of the treaty here). The treaty was signed to increase military cooperation between the US and Japan after the end of the post WWII occupation.

Yesterday, at a meeting of a U.S. Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee, Kurt Campbell, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, said the Senkaku / Diaoyu islands were “clearly” covered by the treaty, Reuters reports.

“We do not take a position on the ultimate sovereignty of these islands,” Campbell said, but later added “We do acknowledge clearly … that Japan maintains effective administrative control … and, as such, this falls clearly under Article 5 of the Security Treaty.”

China has previously opposed the application of the treaty to the islands, according to Xinhua.

Here’s the text of Article 5:

Each  Party  recognises  that  an  armed  attack  against  either  Party  in  the  territories  under  the  administration  of  Japan  would  be  dangerous  to  its  own  peace  and  safety  and  declares  that  it  would  act  to  meet  the  common  danger  in  accordance  with  its  constitutional  provisions  and  processes. 

Any  such  armed  attack  and  all  measures  taken  as  a  result  thereof  shall  be  immediately  reported  to  the  Security  Council  of  the  United  Nations  in  accordance  with  the  provisions  of  Article  51  of  the  Charter.  Such  measures  shall  be  terminated  when  the  Security  Council  has  taken  the  measures  necessary  to  restore  and  maintain  international  peace  and  security. 

As you can see, Article 5 does clearly request that the matter first be taken to the UN Security Council, but it shows why US observers are getting worried.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.