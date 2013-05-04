REPORT: Israel Bombed Weapons Targets In Syria

Following a week of increased Israeli Air Force activity over Lebanon, Israel reportedly struck Syrian targets with their air force either Thursday or Friday the 26th of April.



Initial reports said the target was a chemical weapons facility, which was under siege by rebels at the time and had sustained no reported damage. Instead, according to CNN reports, it looks like Israel may have struck another convoy containing possible transfer of weapons — just like the last air strike.

“We will do whatever is necessary to stop the transfer of weapons from Syria to terrorist organisations. We have done it in the past and we will do it if necessary the future,” an unnamed source told CNN’s Sara Sidner.

And just as they did in the last strike, Netanyahu had told his staff to remain silent on the matter.

So it hadn’t been reported by U.S. sources, until now:

Sources: U.S. believes Israel has conducted an airstrike into Syria. on.cnn.com/16BcuTu — CNN (@CNN) May 3, 2013

From CNN:

U.S. and Western intelligence agencies are reviewing classified data showing Israel most likely conducted a strike in the Thursday-Friday time frame, according to both officials. This is the same time frame that the U.S. collected additional data showing Israel was flying a high number of warplanes over Lebanon.

The strike had been called out by sources on the ground earlier this week, which the Jerusalem Post reported. Like the last strike, sources tell CNN Israel did it without ever breaking Syrian airspace — though Lebanon is less than happy about usage of their airspace.

Oddly enough, Free Syrian Army sources on the ground who initially reported the incident differ in their account of the Israeli strike. They said Israeli jets circled over Assad’s compound in Damascus, which is obviously in Syrian airspace.

The Lebanese Daily Star confirmed heavy FSA fighting occurred near the plant, the Scientific Studies and Research centre, but troops lacked the resources to breach the heavily fortified site.

