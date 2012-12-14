Why The U.S. Is Fighting The U.N. To Save Spam [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



The U.N. has an anti-spam proposal that would give governments the ability to stop it, much to the United State’s dismay. The U.S. says that this proposal could lead to censorship.

Loud television ads that exceed the volume of the shows they follow are about to be banned under the CALM Act.

Here are YouTube’s most watched ads of 2012.

Apparently the Today Show’s Savannah Guthrie has a doppelganger who works at McKinney.

24/7 Media and Jumptap partnered to create an ad buy that joins mobile and PC-based online display.

Agency Spy is reporting rumours that longtime SVP design/creative director John Clarey is out at Campbell-Ewald.

Creative director Jill Applebaum left DraftFCB NY after two years to join JWT.

