'Iron Man' Suits For US Special Ops Forces Are Almost Ready For Testing

Evil-doers beware; the U.S. military has just entered the next stage of creating “Iron Man” inspired suits.

Four-star Adm. William McRaven, head of U.S. Special Operations Command, says prototypes of the suit, named the Tactical Assault Light Operator Suit (TALOS), should be available for testing in June, Foreign Policy reports.

A press release from the U.S. Army notes just how incredible these suits are supposed to be. Ideally, they will provide users with “superhuman strength” and protection from most small arms fire. Additionally, just like the Tony Stark’s “Iron Man,” the suits will be equipped with on-board computers providing additional situational awareness.

Dan Lamothe, from Foreign Policy, writes:

McRaven told a crowd at a special operations conference in Washington that they will be unpowered — meaning the days of super-soldier commandos wearing exoskeleton armour is still years away. Best-case scenario, the admiral wants the suit to be used in combat situations by August 2018. Still, the admiral said he already has seen “astounding results” in the project. The prototypes in assembly now will be evaluated, with the results incorporated into the suits the U.S. eventually wants to see on the battlefield.

A number of military contractors and developers are working in conjunction to make this project happen. Among them are a team of scientists from MIT who are developing liquid armour that could transform into a solid within microseconds. Tony Stark, eat your heart out.

This over-the-top video from the U.S. Military hopes to demonstrate how the TALOS suit will revolutionise warfare by making smashing doors and standing in the line of fire significantly easier.



