US: Iran fired rockets near American warships

An Iranian rocket came within 1,500 yards of American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Strait of Hormuz, a Pentagon official reportedly told CNN.

The incident occurred on December 26 at approximately 11:25 a.m., 4o minutes

after the Iranian navy announced it was about to conduct a live-fire training exercise in the area, Agence France Presse reports.

US Central Command spokesman, Cmdr. Kyle Raines, referred to the event as

“uncharacteristic of most interactions” between the US and Iranian navies, CNN reports.

According to the Pentagon, the USS Harry S. Truman was operating in an “internationally recognised maritime traffic lane” when Iran’s navy conducted their exercise.

According to Cmdr. Raines, the American aircraft carrier did not stray into designated Iranian waters.

According to Agence France Presse, a French frigate and the USS Bulkeley destroyer were also in the area.

The USS Harry S. Truman recently arrived in the Persian Gulf to support coalition airstrikes against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

