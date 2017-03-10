The US will need to invest more than $4.5 trillion by 2025 to fix its failing infrastructure

The United States’ roads, bridges, and levees are in need of massive restoration.

The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) said the US will need to invest $US4.59 trillion by 2025 to improve the nation’s infrastructure in its Infrastructure Report Card, an assessment of the nation’s infrastructure that comes out every 4 years. The ASCE gave the US’ infrastructure an overall grade of D+, the same score it received in 2013.

The ASCE said the government and private sector will need to increase its investment in the nation’s infrastructure from 2.5% to 3.5% of GDP by 2025 to raise its overall infrastructure score.

If the government continues on the same trajectory it is currently, it will result in $US3.9 trillion in losses to the GDP, the report said. More than 2.5 million American jobs will be lost by 2025 as well.

The ASCE evaluates 16 different infrastructure categories to get its final grade. This year’s scores were as follows:

Aviation: D

Bridges: C+

Dams: D

Drinking Water: D

Energy: D+

Hazardous Waste: D+

Inland Waterways: D

Levees: D

Parks and Recreation: D+

Ports: C+

Rail: B

Roads: D

Schools: D

Solid Waste: C+

Transit: D-

Wastewater: D+

