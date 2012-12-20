U.S. Invalidates Apple's 'Pinch-To-Zoom' Patent For Touchscreen Devices

Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has invalidated Apple’s iconic “pinch-to-zoom” patent.The WSJ was the first to report the news.



Samsung discovered that the patent was invalidated after going over Apple’s records in the ongoing legal battle between the two companies.

Samsung wants to use this latest evidence to justify its demand for a new trial because “Pinch-to-zoom” was one of the Apple patents a jury found Samsung guilty of infringing.

Apple won the initial ruling against Samsung. If the ruling stands, Samsung will have to pay Apple a little more than $1 billion.

