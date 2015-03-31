All of the ways US intelligence thought Hitler may try and disguise himself

Reuters This picture shows an undated file picture of the German ‘Führer’ Adolf Hitler.

Fearful that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler would attempt to flee Germany,

US intelligence tried to predict what the Führer would like if he altered his appearance.

The Office of Strategic Services, a precursor to the CIA, hired American make-up artist Eddie Senz to alter Hitler’s portrait in various guises.

Senz’s altered images were circulated among Allied forces

before the D-Day invasion in June 1944.

The pivotal Normandy invasion was one of the largest amphibious military assaults and predicting Hitler’s reaction was part of the Allied forces’ extensive planning.

During the 1990s, German news magazine Der Spiegel first published Senz’s photos to the public.

Here are Senz’s head shots of ‘Der Führer’ in numerous guises:

Here’s Hitler without hair or his infamous mustache:

Hitler with glasses, a thicker mustache, and a widow’s peak hairstyle:

Hitler with a beard:

Hitler with a thinner mustache, thick-rimmed glasses, and a slightly new hairstyle:

Hitler without a mustache and a widow’s peak hairstyle:

