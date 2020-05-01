US intelligence community says it concurs with the 'wide scientific consensus' that the coronavirus was not 'man-made or genetically modified'

Reuters U.S. President Trump talks with Reuters in interview at the White House in Washington

The US intelligence community agrees with the “wide scientific consensus” that the novel coronavirus was not “manmade or genetically modified,” the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a statement Thursday.

“As we do in all crises, the Community’s experts respond by surging resources and producing critical intelligence on issues vital to US national security,” the statement continued. “The IC will continue to rigorously examine emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan.”

Thursday’s statement comes after weeks of unfounded speculation in the far-right and right-wing media that the coronavirus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19, was created in a lab in Wuhan.

The US intelligence community has also been investigating whether the virus was collected by researchers and then accidentally leaked from a Chinese lab but has found no proof to date backing it up, according to Politico, which cited multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that senior administration officials have pressured American spies to dig for evidence proving the unsubstantiated theory that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab.

Intelligence agencies are sceptical that conclusive evidence exists linking the virus to a lab, according to The Times, and some analysts are worried that pressure from the White House will lead to distorted intelligence assessments which could be weaponised in a brewing battle with China over the disease outbreak.

Indeed, President Donald Trump and his allies have ramped up public speculation about the Wuhan lab theory in recent weeks.

“More and more, we’re hearing the story, and we’ll see,” Trump said earlier this month.

When asked on April 18 “how active” the investigation was into whether the virus escaped a lab in Wuhan, China, Trump said: “We are looking at it. A lot of people are looking at it. It seems to make sense.”

“A lot of strange things are happening, but there is a lot of investigation going on and we’re going to find out,” Trump added.

At that same briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US’s top infectious disease expert, threw cold water on the theory and pointed to a recent scientific study that found evidence that strongly indicated the virus was transmitted from an animal to a human, rather than created or enhanced in a laboratory setting.

