US Intelligence Admits It Can't Directly Link Russia With The Downing Of Flight MH17

Picture: Wikimedia

US intelligence officials say they can find no direct evidence of Russian government involvement in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.

The international community and media have strongly pushed the assertion that pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine used a missile launch system to down the plane which could have only been used with Russian government support in the form of provision and/or training.

The senior US officials say MH17 was likely shot down by an SA-11 surface-to-air missile fired by Russian-backed separatists, but couldn’t say those who fired it were trained in Russia or that Russians were present at the missile launch.

The Associated Press reports the strongest link officials could make between the downing of the aircraft, which killed 298 people, and the Russian government was that Russia “created the conditions” for the disaster by arming the rebels.

