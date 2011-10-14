U.S. Initial Claims Slipped Last Week – October 13

Today, the U.S. jobless claims weekly report was published and showed a slight drop in initial claims by 1,000 for the week ending on October 8th; the total initial claims reached 404,000 claims (seasonally adjusted data); the four week average slightly declined by 7,000 to 408,000; the number of insured unemployment reached 3.670 million, a decrease of 55,000 compared with the previous week’s number; the four week average also declined by 21,500 to 3.724 million. This news might affect the USD during the trading day.



Currently the stock markets in U.S. are traded slightly down and the U.S. dollar is increasing against major currencies including the Euro, GBP and AUD.

Euro/USD is currently traded down at 1.3721 a 0.5139% decrease as of 14:36*.

GBP/USD is traded at 1.5687 a 0.4098% decrease as of 14:37*.

Gold price, short term futures (November 2011 delivery) is traded at $1,669.10 per t oz. a $13.5 decrease or 0.80%, as of 14:29*.

(* GMT)

