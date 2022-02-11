US inflation has reached a 40-year high, rocking Australian markets and placing increasing pressure on the RBA to bring forward interest rate rises

The RBA is under increasing pressure as US inflation hits a 40-year high. (Image: Bloomberg via Getty)

US inflation has reached a 40-year high, as costs rise globally across developed economies.

Central banks are placed under increasing pressure to raise interest rates ahead of their slated timelines.

Global pressures could impact the volatility of local markets along with projections for a slowing property market.

A Labor Department report released on Thursday showed US consumer prices jumped at a 7.5% annual pace in January, well above the 7.3% economists expected.

Only a few weeks ago, rising inflation across OECD nations reached a 25-year high, leading chair of the US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell to warn that high inflation posed a “severe threat” to a recovery in the nation’s jobs market.

In Australia, economists have also warned in recent months that rising inflation will lead to a ‘more volatile’ market in 2022, with business and retail industry groups forecasting price increases will persist over the next nine to 18 months.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s February report said inflation in the December quarter had been far stronger than predicted, with the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) increasing by 1.3% in seasonally adjusted terms in the December quarter and 3.5% over the year.

The outcome was higher than the 3.25% annual inflation rate that was expected in November.

This was driven by price increases for newly constructed dwellings, consumer goods and fuel.

In response to the fresh US data, the Australian and New Zealand bond markets tumbled, sending yields to multi-year highs.

Swaps pricing also signalled that traders now see 90% odds that the RBA hikes interest rates in May.

The three-year Australian yield jumped as much as 16 basis points to 1.69%, a level last seen in March 2019, with New Zealand’s two-year bond yield roising nine basis points to a five-year high of 2.28%.

While the RBA has stood firm on its stance in 2021 that it would wait to raise interest rates from its pandemic record low of 0.10% until late 2023 or 2024, it has faced increasing pressure to do so as early as May to ease a perfect storm of rising costs and property prices.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe on Friday responded to the surprisingly high US figures, saying local financial markets were at risk of an “abrupt adjustment” if US inflation forced the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates faster than expected.

It came following a speech on February 2 that was criticised as overly dovish in highlighting to a score of factors that could hold it back from a rate rise this year, and that pointed to the more pressing inflationary pressures in the US.

“We don’t want to see inflation too low or too high,” Lowe said.

“We will do what is necessary to maintain low and stable inflation, which is important not only in its own right but also as a precondition for a sustained period of full employment.”

Economists are mostly in agreement that any action by the RBA is unlikely to affect the slowdown in the property market.

After a record year of price rises in the Australian property market, analysts are sticking by their forecasts that price growth will slow this year in spite of the likelihood the RBA will lift the cash rate amid market pressures.

Property data firm PropTrack has stood by its projections of a 6% to 9% increase in house prices across combined Australian capital cities, in a report released on Friday.

PropTrack, part of the REA property group, is predicting an easing of prices over 2022, in line with the big four banks which have all said house prices will hit a ceiling this year before simmering into a correction period in 2023.

It said its forecasts already accounted for tightening monetary policy from the RBA.

Cameron Kusher, director of economic research at REA Group, said the market was likely to slow of its own accord without further intervention from APRA and outside of central bank adjustments.

“Our expectation is price growth is going to soften this year anyway,” Kusher said.

“And this was kind of before all the talk of an interest rate hikes this year.

“If anything, this will probably encourage more people to get their properties on to the market sooner and less likelihood of macroprudential policies being introduced to curb some of the exuberance in the market.”