HERE COMES INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION...

Heads up! Minutes away from the release of May U.S. industrial production, due out at 9:15 AM ET.
Economists predict industrial production expanded 0.2% in May after contracting 0.5% in April.
Manufacturing production is expected to have risen 0.1% after declining 0.4% in April.
We will have the full release LIVE at 9:15 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.