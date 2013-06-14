HERE COMES INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION...

Heads up! Minutes away from the release of May U.S. industrial production, due out at 9:15 AM ET.



Economists predict industrial production expanded 0.2% in May after contracting 0.5% in April.

Manufacturing production is expected to have risen 0.1% after declining 0.4% in April.

We will have the full release LIVE at 9:15 AM ET.

