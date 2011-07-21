US Housing Starts And Building Permits Rose In June

The real estate market in the US continues to show moderate growth, which could be early signals of a slow recovery in this market.



According to the recent U.S. Census Bureau report regarding new residential construction statistics for June 2011:

The building permits for privately owned housing reached in June an annual rate of 624,000 – a 2.5% increase from May 2011.

Housing starts also inclined and reached a rate of 629,000 during June a 14.6% increase compared to 549,000 in May 2011, and 16.7% above the rate in June 2010.

These positive statistics of the real estate market in the US might be among the reasons for the drop in gold price yesterday:

According to Roache et. al (2008) there is a lagged by one day negative correlation between Housing starts and gold price; i.e. as the Housing starts annual rate rises, gold price falls the following day; following the report, gold and silver prices did decline yesterday; this shift in direction, might be stem, in part, by this recent housing market report.

