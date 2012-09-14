Why The Housing Recovery Isn't A Sure Thing Just Yet

Recent consensus has been that the U.S. housing market is recovering, albeit slowly. But the Fed’s decision to purchase $40 billion in agency mortgage backed securities a month, suggests that it isn’t as confident.



We looked at the latest data on distressed housing, home prices, and negative equity, and highlighted some lingering concerns.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

