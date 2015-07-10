DON'T BUY: 14 US housing markets where it makes economic sense to rent

While building up equity in a home can be a great long-term investment, in some neighbourhoods it makes more economical sense to rent.
Realtytrac, a real estate information company, compiled data on 285 counties nationwide and analysed the economics of renting instead of buying a home. They found the average cost to rent or own a 3-bedroom house and determined the percentage an average worker would have to spend from their weekly income.
In 66% of the counties Realtytrac found it was more cost effective to buy. But the potential savings in counties where renting was more cost-effective were higher. Most of the counties are in the red-hot California housing market.
We screened for the counties that had populations of more than 500,000 people and where a renter would save at least 10% more than homebuyers.
Check them out below in order from least to most savings.
Metro Area: Providence-New Bedford-Fall River, RI-MA
Population: 837,442
Median Weekly Income: $US962
Average Monthly Rent: $US1,142
Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,620
Difference in median income needed to rent than buy: 10.43%
Source: RealtyTrac
Metro Area: Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA
Population: 839,620
Median Weekly Income: $US1,025
Average Monthly Rent: $US2,308
Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US2,957
Difference in median income needed to rent than buy: 10.58%
Source: RealtyTrac
Metro Area: Denver-Aurora, CO
Population: 649,495
Median Weekly Income: $US1,247
Average Monthly Rent: $US1,696
Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US2,190
Difference in median income needed to rent than buy: 11.45%
Source: RealtyTrac
Metro Area: Portland-Vancouver-Beaverton, OR-WA
Population: 766,135
Median Weekly Income: $US1,030
Average Monthly Rent: $US1,462
Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US2,042
Difference in median income needed to rent than buy: 13.13%
Source: RealtyTrac
Metro Area:Boston-Cambridge-Quincy, MA-NH
Population: 687,802
Median Weekly Income: $US1,254
Average Monthly Rent: $US1,531
Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US2,584
Difference in median income needed to rent than buy: 15.31%
Source: RealtyTrac
Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Santa Ana, CA
Population: 3,114,363
Median Weekly Income: $US1,162
Average Monthly Rent: $US2,405
Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US3,558
Difference in median income needed to rent than buy: 18.58%
Source: RealtyTrac
Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Santa Ana, CA
Population: 10,017,068
Median Weekly Income: $US1,201
Average Monthly Rent: $US2,096
Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US3,155
Difference in median income needed to rent than buy: 23.27%
Source: RealtyTrac
Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont
Population: 1,578,891
Median Weekly Income: $US1,319
Average Monthly Rent: $US2,385
Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US3,899
Difference in median income needed to rent than buy: 24.98%
Source: RealtyTrac
Metro Area: New York-Northern New Jersey-Long Island, NY-NJ-PA
Population: 968,802
Median Weekly Income: $US1,407
Average Monthly Rent: $US2,208
Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US4,028
Difference in median income needed to rent than buy: 27.61%
Source: RealtyTrac
Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
Population: 1,862,041
Median Weekly Income: $US2,114
Average Monthly Rent: $US2,503
Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US5,211
Difference in median income needed to rent than buy: 31.21%
Source: RealtyTrac
Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont
Population: 747,373
Median Weekly Income: $US2,166
Average Monthly Rent: $US3,074
Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US6,518
Difference in median income needed to rent than buy: 49.73%
Source: RealtyTrac
Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont
Population: 837,442
Median Weekly Income: $US1,850
Average Monthly Rent: $US3,074
Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US8,781
Difference in median income needed to rent than buy: 90.53%
Source: RealtyTrac
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.