DON'T BUY: 14 US housing markets where it makes economic sense to rent

Bob Bryan

While building up equity in a home can be a great long-term investment, in some neighbourhoods it makes more economical sense to rent.

Realtytrac, a real estate information company, compiled data on 285 counties nationwide and analysed the economics of renting instead of buying a home. They found the average cost to rent or own a 3-bedroom house and determined the percentage an average worker would have to spend from their weekly income.

In 66% of the counties Realtytrac found it was more cost effective to buy. But the potential savings in counties where renting was more cost-effective were higher. Most of the counties are in the red-hot California housing market.

We screened for the counties that had populations of more than 500,000 people and where a renter would save at least 10% more than homebuyers.

Check them out below in order from least to most savings.

Bristol County, MA

A group of houses in Falls River, MA, part of Bristol County

Metro Area: Providence-New Bedford-Fall River, RI-MA

Population: 837,442

Median Weekly Income: $US962

Average Monthly Rent: $US1,142

Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,620

Difference in median income needed to rent than buy: 10.43%

Source: RealtyTrac

Ventura County, CA

Camarillo, CA, in Ventura County as seen from a ridge to the North of the city

Metro Area: Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

Population: 839,620

Median Weekly Income: $US1,025

Average Monthly Rent: $US2,308

Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US2,957

Difference in median income needed to rent than buy: 10.58%

Source: RealtyTrac

Denver County, CO

Homes along a street in the Highland neighbourhood of Denver

Metro Area: Denver-Aurora, CO

Population: 649,495

Median Weekly Income: $US1,247

Average Monthly Rent: $US1,696

Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US2,190

Difference in median income needed to rent than buy: 11.45%

Source: RealtyTrac

Multnomah County, OR

The corner of a residential neighbourhood on Portland, OR

Metro Area: Portland-Vancouver-Beaverton, OR-WA

Population: 766,135

Median Weekly Income: $US1,030

Average Monthly Rent: $US1,462

Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US2,042

Difference in median income needed to rent than buy: 13.13%

Source: RealtyTrac

Norfolk County, MA

A home during winter in Norfolk, MA

Metro Area:Boston-Cambridge-Quincy, MA-NH

Population: 687,802

Median Weekly Income: $US1,254

Average Monthly Rent: $US1,531

Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US2,584

Difference in median income needed to rent than buy: 15.31%

Source: RealtyTrac

Orange County, CA

A line of homes in Newport Beach, CA, one of the cities in Orange County

Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Santa Ana, CA

Population: 3,114,363

Median Weekly Income: $US1,162

Average Monthly Rent: $US2,405

Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US3,558

Difference in median income needed to rent than buy: 18.58%

Source: RealtyTrac

Los Angeles County

Homes in the Miracle Mile area of Los Angeles

Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Santa Ana, CA

Population: 10,017,068

Median Weekly Income: $US1,201

Average Monthly Rent: $US2,096

Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US3,155

Difference in median income needed to rent than buy: 23.27%

Source: RealtyTrac

Alameda County, CA

A view overlooking Maxwell Park in Oakland, CA

Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont

Population: 1,578,891

Median Weekly Income: $US1,319

Average Monthly Rent: $US2,385

Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US3,899

Difference in median income needed to rent than buy: 24.98%

Source: RealtyTrac

Westchester County, NY

A home in Irvington, NY, part of Westchester County

Metro Area: New York-Northern New Jersey-Long Island, NY-NJ-PA

Population: 968,802

Median Weekly Income: $US1,407

Average Monthly Rent: $US2,208

Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US4,028

Difference in median income needed to rent than buy: 27.61%

Source: RealtyTrac

Santa Clara County, CA

A home in Santa Clara

Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Population: 1,862,041

Median Weekly Income: $US2,114

Average Monthly Rent: $US2,503

Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US5,211

Difference in median income needed to rent than buy: 31.21%

Source: RealtyTrac

San Mateo County, CA

Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont

Population: 747,373

Median Weekly Income: $US2,166

Average Monthly Rent: $US3,074

Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US6,518

Difference in median income needed to rent than buy: 49.73%

Source: RealtyTrac

San Francisco County

A row of homes in San Francisco

Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont

Population: 837,442

Median Weekly Income: $US1,850

Average Monthly Rent: $US3,074

Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US8,781

Difference in median income needed to rent than buy: 90.53%

Source: RealtyTrac

See also ...

11 US housing markets where it makes more sense to buy than rent »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.