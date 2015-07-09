11 US housing markets where it makes more sense to buy than rent

Buying a house is a major commitment involving a lot of money.

But you have to live somewhere, and sometimes it makes more sense to buy than rent.

Realtytrac, a real estate information company, compiled data on 285 counties nationwide and analysed the economics of buying versus renting a home. They found the average cost to rent or own a 3-bedroom house and determined the percentage an average worker would have to spend from their weekly income.

The report found something surprising. “The separate Buy-or-Rent analysis released today found that making monthly house payments on a 3-bedroom property is more affordable than paying fair market rent on a 3-bedroom property in 188 of the 285 counties analysed (66 per cent),” said the company.

We screened for the counties that had populations of more than 400,000 people and where a homebuyer would save at least 10% more than renters.

Check them out below in order from least to most savings.

Cuyahoga County, OH Downtown Cleveland, OH Metro Area: Cleveland-Elyria-Mentor, OH Population: 1,263,154 Median Weekly Income: $US1,050 Average Monthly Rent: $US1,092 Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US725 Per cent of median income saved from buying instead of renting: 10.45% Source: RealtyTrac

Lucas County, OH The Old West End District in Toledo, OH Metro Area: Toledo, OH Population: 436,393 Median Weekly Income: $US896 Average Monthly Rent: $US980 Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US613 Per cent of median income saved from buying instead of renting: 10.85% Source: RealtyTrac Volusia County, FL Homes in the West DeLand Residential District in DeLand, FL Metro Area: Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Population: 500,800 Median Weekly Income: $US729 Average Monthly Rent: $US1,306 Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US922 Per cent of median income saved from buying instead of renting: 11.32% Source: RealtyTrac

Polk County, FL A home in Lakeland, FL Metro Area: Lakeland, FL Population: 623,009 Median Weekly Income: $US777 Average Monthly Rent: $US1,214 Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US810 Per cent of median income saved from buying instead of renting: 11.52% Source: RealtyTrac

Shelby County, TN Homes in the Speedway Terrace neighbourhood of Memphis, TN Metro Area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR Population: 939,465 Median Weekly Income: $US1,041 Average Monthly Rent: $US1,219 Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US738 Per cent of median income saved from buying instead of renting: 12.79% Source: RealtyTrac

Wayne County, MI A street in the Indian Village neighbourhood in Detroit Metro Area: Detroit-Warren-Livonia, MI Population: 1,775,273 Median Weekly Income: $US1,119 Average Monthly Rent: $US1,212 Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US749 Per cent of median income saved from buying instead of renting: 14.12% Source: RealtyTrac

Mobile County, AL Houses along Florence Place in Mobile, AL Metro Area: Mobile, AL Population: 414,079 Median Weekly Income: $US897 Average Monthly Rent: $US1,111 Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US636 Per cent of median income saved from buying instead of renting: 14.13% Source: RealtyTrac

Milwaukee County, WI The American System-Built Homes, Burnham Street District, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in Milwaukee, WI Metro Area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Population: 956,023 Median Weekly Income: $US1,010 Average Monthly Rent: $US1,143 Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US631 Per cent of median income saved from buying instead of renting: 14.38% Source: RealtyTrac

Duval County, FL A house in the Avondale neighbourhood of Jacksonville, FL Metro Area: Jacksonville, FL Population: 885,855 Median Weekly Income: $US988 Average Monthly Rent: $US1,311 Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US771 Per cent of median income saved from buying instead of renting: 14.82% Source: RealtyTrac

Pasco County, FL A new home in Dade City, FL the seat of Pasco County Metro Area: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Population: 475,502 Median Weekly Income: $US711 Average Monthly Rent: $US1,364 Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US743 Per cent of median income saved from buying instead of renting: 16.96% Source: RealtyTrac

Philadelphia County A street in the Tacony neighbourhood of Philadelphia Metro Area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Population: 1,553,165 Median Weekly Income: $US1,210 Average Monthly Rent: $US1,440 Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US653 Per cent of median income saved from buying instead of renting: 26.23% Source: RealtyTrac



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.