11 US housing markets where it makes more sense to buy than rent

Buying a house is a major commitment involving a lot of money.
But you have to live somewhere, and sometimes it makes more sense to buy than rent.
Realtytrac, a real estate information company, compiled data on 285 counties nationwide and analysed the economics of buying versus renting a home. They found the average cost to rent or own a 3-bedroom house and determined the percentage an average worker would have to spend from their weekly income.
The report found something surprising. “The separate Buy-or-Rent analysis released today found that making monthly house payments on a 3-bedroom property is more affordable than paying fair market rent on a 3-bedroom property in 188 of the 285 counties analysed (66 per cent),” said the company.
We screened for the counties that had populations of more than 400,000 people and where a homebuyer would save at least 10% more than renters.
Check them out below in order from least to most savings.
Metro Area: Cleveland-Elyria-Mentor, OH
Population: 1,263,154
Median Weekly Income: $US1,050
Average Monthly Rent: $US1,092
Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US725
Per cent of median income saved from buying instead of renting: 10.45%
Source: RealtyTrac
Metro Area: Toledo, OH
Population: 436,393
Median Weekly Income: $US896
Average Monthly Rent: $US980
Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US613
Per cent of median income saved from buying instead of renting: 10.85%
Source: RealtyTrac
Metro Area: Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL
Population: 500,800
Median Weekly Income: $US729
Average Monthly Rent: $US1,306
Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US922
Per cent of median income saved from buying instead of renting: 11.32%
Source: RealtyTrac
Metro Area: Lakeland, FL
Population: 623,009
Median Weekly Income: $US777
Average Monthly Rent: $US1,214
Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US810
Per cent of median income saved from buying instead of renting: 11.52%
Source: RealtyTrac
Metro Area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR
Population: 939,465
Median Weekly Income: $US1,041
Average Monthly Rent: $US1,219
Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US738
Per cent of median income saved from buying instead of renting: 12.79%
Source: RealtyTrac
Metro Area: Detroit-Warren-Livonia, MI
Population: 1,775,273
Median Weekly Income: $US1,119
Average Monthly Rent: $US1,212
Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US749
Per cent of median income saved from buying instead of renting: 14.12%
Source: RealtyTrac
Metro Area: Mobile, AL
Population: 414,079
Median Weekly Income: $US897
Average Monthly Rent: $US1,111
Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US636
Per cent of median income saved from buying instead of renting: 14.13%
Source: RealtyTrac
Metro Area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
Population: 956,023
Median Weekly Income: $US1,010
Average Monthly Rent: $US1,143
Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US631
Per cent of median income saved from buying instead of renting: 14.38%
Source: RealtyTrac
Metro Area: Jacksonville, FL
Population: 885,855
Median Weekly Income: $US988
Average Monthly Rent: $US1,311
Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US771
Per cent of median income saved from buying instead of renting: 14.82%
Source: RealtyTrac
Metro Area: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
Population: 475,502
Median Weekly Income: $US711
Average Monthly Rent: $US1,364
Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US743
Per cent of median income saved from buying instead of renting: 16.96%
Source: RealtyTrac
Metro Area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
Population: 1,553,165
Median Weekly Income: $US1,210
Average Monthly Rent: $US1,440
Estimated Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US653
Per cent of median income saved from buying instead of renting: 26.23%
Source: RealtyTrac
